The leader of the Democrats in the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, condemned the parliamentarians who did not receive a vaccine against Corona, saying that they were “selfish” and pose a threat to Congress and its staff, justifying that by keeping the wearing of masks mandatory in the Council Chamber.

The epidemic has deepened divisions between some Republicans and Democrats in the United States, and wearing the muzzle has sometimes been a sign of the political situation.

The vaccination campaign is doing well in the United States, where about 48 percent of the population of 160 million people have received at least one dose of one of the three vaccines licensed in the country.

Pelosi said in a press conference, “It is unfortunate that a large number of people in Congress have refused to receive a vaccine, or I do not know if they have received the vaccine and do not want to reveal it.”

A CNN poll revealed that 100 percent of Democrats in Congress had received vaccinations compared to only 45 percent of Republican parliamentarians.

“We have to wait until they are vaccinated because they are putting others at risk, including the staff here,” Pelosi said.

She added, “We bear the responsibility to ensure that the House of Representatives is not a focus” for the virus “because of the selfishness of some who do not want to be vaccinated.”