Participating in the debate were Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Senator from the same state Tim Scott, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, as well as wealthy businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

The website stated that the debate showed the party’s division and the weakness of rivals to former President Donald Trump, who is leading in opinion polls.

During the debate, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, who are competing for second place after Trump, attacked the former president at some moments, but they quickly backed down and focused on foreign policy, Joe Biden, or Vivek Ramaswamy.

Other candidates, such as Tim Scott, Mike Pompeo and Tom Cotton, did not feature much during the debate and were unable to challenge Trump or defend their positions effectively.

The debate showed that the Republican Party remains divided and confused, and that there is no clear or strong alternative to Trump, who enjoys significant support from his base.