Cincinnati (AFP)

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic hit a fiery match in the final of the American Masters tennis tournament in Cincinnati, while the scene was different for women in one of the thousand tournaments, with the end of the journey of Poland’s Iga Chivontec and Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, ranked first and second in the world, in the semi-finals.

The qualification of the young Alcaraz, ranked first in the world, was difficult and he saved a decisive ball for the match against the Polish owner of aces, Hubert Horkacz, before defeating him 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 in two hours and 18 minutes.

The son of Murcia confirmed his defense of his title in the United States Grand Championship, while he is in first place in the world, while he will try to win his seventh title this year.

And the victory of the twenty-year-old, who holds the last Wimbledon title at the expense of Djokovic as well, is his 53rd this season, compared to five losses.

Alcaraz is keen to win his third title this year in the Masters tournaments, after Indian Wells and Madrid, and he became the youngest player to reach the final in Cincinnati, since American Pete Sampras, 19, in 1991.

The final match will be a repeat of the Wimbledon final last month, and of heavy caliber, given the qualification of the veteran Djokovic, the holder of the 23 major championships, and the winner in a match that was not easy for the seventeenth German, Alexander Zverev, 7-6, 7-5.

Alcaraz won twice out of three matches with Djokovic, who won the 39th Masters title, and Djokovic won on the soil of Roland Garros easily when Alcaraz suffered from muscle cramps and psychological pressure, but the Spaniard responded with five sets in the Wimbledon final.

In the event of his coronation, Djokovic (36 years old), crowned in Australia and Roland Garros this year, becomes the oldest winner in Cincinnati in the era of open play, overtaking Australian Ken Rosewall (35 years old in 1970).

In the women’s world, Chivontec, the first in the world, was eliminated in the semi-finals against the American Corey Joffe 6-7, 6-3, 4-6, and for the second week in a row, the Polish campaign ends at the round of four, after suffering the same fate in the 1000th Montreal tournament, losing to the other American Jessica Pegula which later won the title.

And after she removed the first seed from her way, Gauff will face in the final with Czech Karolina Mukhova, who renewed her superiority over the second seed, Belarusian Arina Sabalenka, who was knocked out by her from the semi-finals of Roland Garros this year, by defeating her 6-7, 6-3, 6-2 in a marathon match. It took 2 hours and 37 minutes.