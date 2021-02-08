Storm Darcy came furiously from Siberia and Scandinavia and it’s leaving to Great Britain, France and the Netherlands under snow, wind and freezing temperatures. Trains canceled, routes impossible to travel and planes canceled. Added to this are floods and rains in other regions of France.

The great cold landed in full epidemic of Covid and closed vaccination centers and schools in Great Britain. Several Covid-19 vaccination centers have been closed, including Clacton Hospital and Colchester United Stadium in Essex, Gainsborough Sports Center in Ipswich, and Chevington Close in Bury St Edmunds, also in Suffolk.

A large amount of snow is forecast cover the east of england as Storm Darcy continues to hit the country. The east and southeast of the country is badly affected. The police recommend not to travel, due to the interruptions in routes, trains and airplanes before 15 centimeters of snow and ice on the routes.

A kitesurfer in his 50s died after venturing into the North Sea amid storms. He was seen at Walberswick in Suffolk and died on the beach.

Storm Darcy in England snow covered the routes. AP Photo

The Met Office has issued severe ‘amber’ snow warnings for London and south-east England, where heavy snow is likely cause long delays on the roads and affect rail and air travel. Power outages are likely, as well as interruptions in mobile phone services.

They are expected to fall between 5 and 10 cm in these areasBut it could reach up to 12 inches in the worst affected regions. Police forces in parts of Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex told drivers not to travel as roads became “impassable” due to accumulated snow.

They compare it to the 2018 storm the Beast from the East. Kentish residents were advised to expect slower traffic, with police advising drivers to only travel if necessary. There are countless accidents on the road in the presence of ice and snow.

Train services have also been hit with National Rail telling passengers that services across the country may be forced to close some routes.

In the netherlands

Darcy arrived in full force in the Netherlands. From Sunday they suffer worst snowfall in 10 years, with disrupted rail traffic, canceled planes, routes under ice.

Weer.nl, the meteorological site, recalls that “a similar snowfall occurred in January 2010”. The “red alert” governs because the winds will reach 90 kilometers per hour and the cold will be fierce. Snow ranges from 6 to 12 inches across the country.

The Netherlands also closed all its vaccination centers in the face of the storm, when the country is expected to experience sub-zero temperatures for the next 10 days. Amsterdam airport has practically zero traffic due to the storm.

Darcy is coming to the north of France, especially Calais and is expected in Paris and the Grand East on Tuesday. The temperature is already Siberian. There is a risk of avalanches in the mountains when the French are on school holidays.

A Ferrari in Kent, Great Britain, covered in snow. Photo EFE

The country faces “a cold continental air mass”, which will reach “various northern regions, causing snowfall in particular,” specified Météo France. The episode should mainly extend from Normandy to the Grand East, and to Hauts-de-France.

Negative temperatures are expected this week in the territory. Thus, “The thermometer should show -5 ° C in Île-de-France on Wednesday, or even -10 ° C in Hauts-de-France (with a feeling of -15 ° C) ”, specifies France Bleu.

In addition to this cold wave, Météo France foresees a “notable snowfall” in the country. Starting Tuesday, snowfall should occur in Brittany (10 cm of snow is expected) and Normandy (up to 15 cm locally). Then the snow will reach the Grand East and Paris on Tuesday at the end of the day and will continue until the evening. This week promises to be very cold from the Belgian borders to Paris and Brittany ”, summarizes the meteorological organization.

Floods

Heavy rains are also expected in the south. Similarly, flooding is likely to continue, like last week. Faced with this episode, it is recommended “limit your travels”Tristan Amm, forecaster for Météo France, warned. Seven departments remain on orange watch.

“This cold wave is not going to subside before the end of the week,” according to Météo France. The sun should return on the weekend, but the cold will reach the south of the country.

At the moment, seven departments they are still in “orange watch” before floods. They are Charente, Charente-Maritime, Maine-et-Loire, Oise, Saône-et-Loire, Seine-et-Marne and the Somme.

The Charente river reached a peak of 6.20 m on Monday in Saintes, one of the hardest-hit municipalities in Charente-Maritime, where river levels have been at their highest for almost 30 years. This new “historic” flood exceeds that of 2007 (5.64 m), but without reaching the records of 1982 (6.84 m) and 1994 (6.67 m). The drop in levels “should start” on Tuesday, according to Vigicrues.

Météo France informs that seven French departments is flooded this Monday morning: Somme, Oise, Seine-et-Marne and Saône-et-Loire join Charente, Charente-Maritime and Loire-Atlantique. There is ice on the roads in the northern half of the country, which makes the roads slippery. “You have to be very careful in the morning,” reports Météo France.

It is in Charente-Maritime and more specifically in Saintes where the meteorological episode is most felt. The rise of the Charente river should reach its peak on Monday, around 6.20 m, according to forecasts.

Saintes, with 25,000 inhabitants, it is one of the most affected municipalities in Charente-Maritime because of the rising waters. The “plateau” of the flood arrived Monday morning, around 6.20 m, according to Vigicrues. This level confirms a new “historical” flood that exceeds that of 2007 (5.64 m), but without reaching the records of 1982 (6.84 m) and 1994 (6.67 m.

More than 300 firefighters, gendarmes and police, reinforced by neighboring departments and volunteers from the Civil Protection and Red Cross are deployed on the ground, to help the 22 municipalities affected by the disaster in the sector.

