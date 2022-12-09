The image is repeated. Croatia qualified again for the 2022 Qatar World Cup semifinal after beating Brazil from the penalty spot. The ‘Canarinha’ went ahead on the scoreboard after extra time, but the Balkans scored the discount goal in the last minutes of the game.

The calendar and the results of the World Cup in Qatar. © France 24

Croatia always believed. Neither the Brazilian favouritism, nor the yellow-tinted stadium, nor the staff loaded with figures from their rival made the Balkans falter. Those led by Zlatko Dalić beat Brazil in a penalty shootout and qualified for the semifinal of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Croats did not shake their pulse and scored all the shots from the penalty spot. And his goalkeeper, Dominik Livaković, reiterated why he had been the figure of the match, saving the first Brazilian charge. A first good omen that was decisive for the Croatian feat.

The Balkans resisted throughout the game. They were seasoned in the ninety minutes, they trusted their football during extra time, although Brazil took the lead on the scoreboard, and they gave a class of hierarchy in the kicks from the penalty spot.

The final result seems inexplicable. But extensions have already become a Croatian speciality. They have emerged victorious in seven of their eight games that have exceeded 90 minutes and have gone four penalty shootouts without losing.

Croatia bothered the Brazilian ’10’ for most of the game. Neymar, far from his role as a dribbler and playmaker, appeared when his team needed him most. He scored the only Brazilian goal in extra time.

A wall, in the best Brazilian style, left Neymar in front of the Croatian goalkeeper, Livaković. The ’10’ did not flinch and defined with class. The ball slipped through the net and the Education City stadium lit up in a goal cry.

Brazil seemed to have the match sentenced. For the first time, those led by ‘Tite’ withdrew into their playing field and defended the incipient Croatian attack attempts.

The ‘Verdeamarela’ sought to add another goal to the scoreboard by launching themselves at full speed on the counterattack. But one of them ended up under Croatian rule.

The Balkans got dangerously close to the Brazilian area. Orsic launched a low cross that connected with Petkovic, who shot on goal. The ball collided with Marquinhos deflecting the ball and leaving Alisson without reaction.

An exciting extra time concluded and the two teams had to face each other on the penalty spot. Croatia fully fulfilled its task and Brazil, disoriented, did not achieve the necessary calm to emerge victorious.

The Balkans continue their feat showing their most seasoned face against the impressive Brazilian game.

News in development…