The Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority launched a joint field survey, in all regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, aimed at correcting the situation of unused government housing, unless it is not used for a reason that has no income for the beneficiary, as well as on housing that is used for other than the purpose for which it is intended, such as exploitation Commercial outlets or renting them, based on their keenness to adhere to the vision of the Abu Dhabi government in developing integrated residential communities with sustainable standards, which contribute to enhancing social well-being and family cohesion among members of society.

The campaign is in line with the provisions of Law No. 8 of 2019 regarding regulating the occupancy of real estate and housing units in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and aims to raise the level of community awareness of the negative effects of unused housing and unused housing for a purpose other than its intended purpose, as well as introducing the controls, requirements and violations of leasing housing grants, in addition to joint action. With members of the community to contribute to facing these cases that carry negative social and environmental impacts, and to enhance the level of awareness of the civilized appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign also aims to introduce government housing owners to the solutions offered by the Authority, including providing maintenance loans, demolition and reconstruction loans, with the aim of rehabilitating housing and maintaining its general condition to reflect the modern and developed character of the cities of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.