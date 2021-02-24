The Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Brigadier Abdullah bin Amer, confirmed the completion of the establishment of a field hospital in the Al Zahia area in Sharjah, which will be designated for emergency cases of “Covid-19” victims, and is expected to open next week.

He added, in a press conference held remotely on the sidelines of the Economic Sustainability Forum, which was organized by the Sharjah Police in cooperation with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, that the most violations that have been monitored since the start of the pandemic were failure to adhere to social distancing and wearing a muzzle.

He pointed to the great demand for taking the “Covid-19” vaccine in the various centers designated for this in the emirate, stressing the continuation of efforts to cross this difficult period.

He called on everyone to take the vaccine, to overcome this crisis in the near future, and to return life to what it was.





