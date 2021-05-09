The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, carried out a field campaign on some construction sites on the occasion of the International Day of Occupational Health and Safety, in cooperation with Ghantoot Contracting, with the aim of monitoring the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Emirate’s system of occupational safety and health, and the implementation of building laws in force in the country.

The campaign encouraged contracting companies and their workers to follow up on compliance with all recommendations related to occupational health and safety, to adhere to the best practices applied in the construction sector, to honor those who committed, and to open the door for consultation and communication with workers, which is one of the requirements of the Abu Dhabi system of occupational safety and health. .

The implementation of the campaign took into account the commitment to apply the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus recommended by the concerned authorities, in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone, and limit the spread of the virus, as the construction sector has continued to work effectively since the beginning of the pandemic, and in compliance with all preventive measures to prevent the spread of Virus.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

