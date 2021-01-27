Specialist doctors at the Corniche Hospital of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” succeeded in removing a large fibroid tumor from the uterus of a woman weighing 10.7 kilograms, which was discovered during the patient’s review of the Women’s Health Center of Corniche Hospital.

This fibroid is of a large size that was removed for a 32-year-old Emirati woman, who suffered from troubles as a result of this tumor over a period of 4 years, represented by changing and delaying menstrual times, a clear protrusion in the abdomen, difficulty breathing, and difficulty moving .

The patient thanked the treating medical staff at Corniche Hospital and the administrative team for the professionalism, high-quality health care, and the distinguished treatment, and said that at first she was reviewing one of the clinics that told her that her treatment needed a hysterectomy, but one of her friends advised her to review the Women’s Health Center of Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Fatima Al-Hajri, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, followed up on her case and informed her that she needed surgery to remove the tumor only, not the uterus.

The Executive Director of Corniche Hospital, Linda Clark, confirmed that the gynecologists at Corniche Hospital are highly qualified and perform complex operations to treat gynecology. The Corniche Hospital provides advanced and highly specialized care.

She said that the Corniche Hospital in Abu Dhabi was recently accredited as a center of excellence in gynecology in minimally invasive surgery, by the American Surgical Assessment Corporation (SRC), which ranks hospitals, surgeons and health professionals around the world, and that this accreditation means that the Corniche Hospital has met the recognized standards. It is carried out locally and internationally.

She added that the Corniche Hospital provides modern techniques for minimally invasive surgery in the female reproductive system, and that this surgical technique limits the size of the incisions required and thus reduces the time for wound healing, pain and associated infection risks, which helps in speedy recovery, less pain and discharge in the shortest time from the hospital and complications. Less.





