E.t should be a short, intensive pause during a traditional holiday week in spring to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the metropolises of Tokyo and Osaka. But when Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faced the media on Friday evening, it was clear that the attempt had failed. The brief virus emergency in the metropolitan areas, which should end next Tuesday, will not only be extended until the end of May. It will also be extended to the prefectures of Fukuoka and Aichi, the industrial heartland of Japan with companies such as Toyota and Panasonic.

The decision puts Japan in an increasingly precarious position. According to the current plan, the emergency should end less than eight weeks before the start of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo on July 23. The question marks over the sporting event, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, are growing. Suga doesn’t want to know anything about it. Japan will do everything possible to hold the Olympic Games in a safe environment, said the head of government. The athletes would be shielded and not come into contact with the Japanese. The American company Pfizer wants to provide vaccine to vaccinate the Olympic athletes against the virus before they travel to Japan. This is an important contribution to safe gaming, said Suga.

Japan’s basic problem

The unrest in the population is breaking through. There is great concern that the arrival of around 11,000 athletes and many thousands of officials and media representatives will accelerate the spread of the virus in Japan. A Japanese online petition calling for “Stop the Tokyo Olympics to save our lives” received more than 240,000 signatures on Friday after just over two days. “One cannot hold a festival in fear of death and in mourning,” wrote one signatory. In Tachikawa, western Tokyo, a hospital hung posters on the windows saying, “Medical capacity has reached its limits. Stop the Olympic Games! “

The emergency call underlines the basic Japanese problem in the fight against Covid-19. With around 621,000 infected people and less than 11,000 Covid deaths, Japan coped with the pandemic far better than most Western countries. Japan has 84 virus deaths per million inhabitants, Germany 1012. The current new infection situation is also not very worrying by German standards. The seven-day incidence is around 40 in Tokyo and 79 in Osaka, compared to 126 in Germany.

But the medical situation in the metropolises is explosive. In Osaka, where the number of infections rose rapidly with the spread of contagious variants, the hospital beds reserved for Covid intensive care patients are fully booked. Some patients died at home or in quarantine while waiting for a place in the hospital. The situation in Tokyo is not yet that bad, but Tokyo’s governor Yuriko Koike fears developments like the one in Osaka. The scarce number of beds for Covid patients is also due to the fact that many of the mostly private and small hospitals in Japan do not accept Covid patients due to a lack of staff and space. When the Preparatory Committee for the Olympic Games asked the Nursing Association to provide an additional 500 skilled workers for the Games, protests raged.

The extension of the virus emergency until the end of May should help to ease the medical situation. In an attempt to protect the economy, the restrictive measures are relaxed a little. Bars and restaurants are still not allowed to serve alcohol and have to close at 8 p.m. Large department stores and shopping centers are allowed to reopen, but only until 8 p.m. Sports events and concerts are allowed to receive spectators again, but no more than 5000. The government wants to put pressure on companies that 70 percent of employees work from home.

But Suga hopes above all for the vaccinations. Before long, a million doses a day would be given, Suga said. So far Japan has only vaccinated around two percent of the population. Lengthy test and approval procedures as well as a lack of staff in the municipalities are delaying the vaccination campaign. On May 20, it is said, the vaccines from Moderna and Astra-Zeneca could finally be approved. By the end of July, coinciding with the start of the Olympic Games, around 40 million elderly and medical staff or almost a third of the population should be vaccinated.