Every time less. Azucena Calvay is in the countdown after completing nine months of pregnancy. The singer will become a mother in the coming days and her followers are waiting for the arrival of her baby. The interpreter of “We are nothing” celebrated her baby shower in the company of her partner, her family and her friends. In addition, she was in charge of publishing the photos and videos of the special moment in her life.

The theme of the celebration was animals. Azucena wore a fitted green dress that revealed her advanced state of pregnancy. Likewise, it is possible to appreciate a multi-story cake with the name of her firstborn: Jeremy Adriel.