A few months after the bad news of his young son’s illness, Massimo Ambrosini has to face another great pain

A period that is far from happy and serene what he is experiencing Massimo Ambrosini. The former AC Milan player, now a sports commentator for Dazn, has in fact lost his mother in these days. A pain that comes a few weeks after another bad news that shocked his family, that of type 1 diabetes diagnosed in Alessandro, the youngest son of the former champion.

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram

Ambrosini is a real one legend of Italian football and in particular of Milan. He played with the Rossoneri practically throughout his career, winning 4 Serie A championships, an Italian Cup, two national Super Cups, two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and a Club World Cup.

However, since he stopped he hasn’t left the world of football and today he returns to the role of correspondent with great professionalism technical commentator for the sports broadcaster Dazn.

Recently, a few days before Easter, his family was shocked to hear of the passing of Paola Valentinimother of the former champion, to whom he was very close.

THE funerals they were held this morning in the church of Cristo Re in Pesaro, a parish where Massimo grew up and where he started kicking the ball for the first time.

The footballer did not release no statementnor published any posts pertaining to his missing mom.

The other drama by Massimo Ambrosini

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram

mourning the loss of your beloved mother, that’s not the only drama that Massimo Ambrosini is living.

About 6 months ago, in fact, the former AC Milan champion and his wife discovered that Alexander, their youngest son, suffers from Type 1 Diabetes. A disease which, if not properly treated or underestimated, could even prove fatal. And for the same, moreover, at the moment there is no cure.

Credit: massimoambrosini – Instagram

For this reason, in an appeal issued a few weeks ago, Massimo has exhorted all a support research for the treatment of this disease. Research, she explained, is the only way to defeat this evil and continue to have hope.

Together with his eldest son Federico and some of his former teammates, Ambrosini recently ran the relay for the Milan Marathonorganized in favor of the Italian Diabetes Foundation.