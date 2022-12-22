Nicole Daza, wife of Marcel Jacobs, announced the disappearance of her father on Instagram: in September he had accompanied her to the altar

“Hi dad, fly as high as you can“. These are the words that Nicole Dazanewly wed of Olympic 100m dash champion Marcel Jacobs, wrote on her profile Instagram to say the last goodbye to his beloved dad. The man had accompanied her to the altar on 17 September and in recent days she died at the age of only 60. The cause of her death was not disclosed.

Credit: nicoledazajacobs – Instagram

A very serious mourning has struck the family of the man who since summer 2021, after the Olympics in Tokyo, has become one of the most followed and loved Italian sportsmen. This is Marcel Jacobs.

After winning the Olympic gold medal in the queen of the competition, the 100m dash, the athlete inevitably attracted all the limelight to himself. And with him his family.

The sprinter has been romantically linked for years to Nicole Daza, a beautiful model who on Instagram and on social networks in general he has built his own career.

Credit: nicoledazajacobs – Instagram

The two have been together since 2018 and have also had two sons: Anthony born in 2019 and little Megan, born in 2020.

TO September last year, Jacobs and Nicole decided to further crown their love by joining in marriage.

Nicole Daza and the loss of her father

The event was told by both on their respective social profiles with beautiful photos. In one of these, the model appeared together with the other most important man in her life, hers Pope.

Credit: nicoledazajacobs – Instagram

He has it accompanied to the altar and Nicole Daza has always decided to give him a special gift. The date chosen for the wedding (September 17th ed) is the same as her and her father’s birthday, who has turned 60.

Yesterday the model posted that shot again in which she appears smiling together with her father, but this time the reason was tragic. In fact, man it turned off.

Accompanying the image, Nicole has written:

Hi Dad 💔 Thank you for giving me life. I want to remember you like this. She flies as high as you can. You will be my guardian angel. I love you.

Marcel commented on the post with gods little heartswithout commenting further. Thousands of reactions to the post from those who wanted to show closeness to the model in this difficult moment.