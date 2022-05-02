The 36-year-old Gianni Sabella, a footballer from Brindisi, lost his life in a terrible accident on a scooter: the mourning of an entire community

A sudden tragedy that shocked not only a family, but an entire community, that of Tuturano, in the province of Brindisi. Gianni Sabella, a 36-year-old footballer, lost his life on Saturday afternoon following a terrible car accident. The man was on board a scooter 125 together with another person, who fortunately survived the impact with the asphalt.

Credit: BRINDISI REPORT

A Saturday afternoon like so many others it turned into tragedyfor all the inhabitants of Tuturano, a small town in the province of Brindisi, in Puglia.

Gianni was aboard his scooterone 125when for reasons still to be ascertained he lost control of the vehicle and crashed to the ground at a rather high speed.

The 118 rescuers arrived on the spot immediately. The doctors, despite the sudden and professional intervention, could not help but record the death of the 36-year-old, who died practically on the spot.

Together with him, aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, there was also another person. Rescuers have urgently transported her to the nearest hospital, where she is receiving the best possible care. It would seem not be in danger of life.

There are no other vehicles involved in the accident. Factor that leads investigators to think that the cause of the accident can be traced back to a sickness accused by the young man.

Messages of condolence for Gianni Sabella

Gianni sabella was well known and appreciated throughout the area. He played football in Leone Soccer Tuturano and, only two weeks ago, during a championship match against San Pancrazio Salentino, he had fainted after one game clash. Rescue in the field, he had recovered shortly after.

Countless i messages of condolence that have filled social networks in the last few days. Friends, colleagues, but also many opponents who shared many battles on the pitch with the boy.

There are no words to be able to fill such a great pain and emptiness our heartfelt condolences to the family for the sad loss of GIANNI SABELLA 🙏 RIP❤️

Writes the page Facebook “The Tuturanese la Chiazza“.

Then both Villa Castelli Calcio and Asd Cellino Calcio, two of the rival teams in the third category championship, have entrusted their Facebook pages with a last touching greeting to the player of the opposing team.