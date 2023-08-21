When the 2023 Apertura tournament started, everything seemed to be happiness for Club de Fútbol Monterrey. With the arrival of Fernando: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz to the bench, striped I was going to try to project a more explosive football. Propose more and speculate less. Dynamism and pure fireworks, what the fan always wants to see when he attends a football stadium.
The Argentine striker Germán Berterame aimed to become the man of confidence for ‘Tano’. He started the championship on the right foot, and in the Leagues CUP he also showed interesting things. However, an injury suffered in the round of 32, in the death throes of the match against Portlan Timbers, will take him away from the courts for practically the entire regular season, so the responsibility for the goal will fall, once again, on Rogelio Funes Mori. .. or not?
Talking about Rogelio Funes Mori is not talking about just any player. The guy is the all-time goalscorer for Club de Fútbol Monterrey, and, in the eight years he has played for Rayados, he has won practically everything he has played: Copa Mx, Liga and CONCACAF, as well as playing a good role in the World Cup in Clubs of 2019, scoring the equalizer against Liverpool.
However, with the arrival of the Spanish Sergio Canales, only one striker would fit in the ‘Tano’ Ortíz scheme, and he would have decided on Berterame instead of Rogelio Funes Mori, taking into consideration that the ‘Mellizo’ is pure history for The club, yes, but it hasn’t been going through a good moment for a long time.
That is why, weeks after the transfer market ends, various media reports that Rayados could add one more attacker to his squad who competes with Rogelio while Germán Berterame recovers from his injury. Being the current scorer of the Opening 2023 tournament: Harold Preciado one of the options.
Will Club de Fútbol Monterrey sign the forward of the Saints Lagoon? Or will everything just be a simple rumor in stove times?
#weeks #transfer #market #closes #Rayados #player
Leave a Reply