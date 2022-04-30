“It takes 106 seconds to hit Berlin, 200 seconds to hit Paris and 202 to London.” On the Russian state TV, Russia 1, there is theoretical talk of the launch of missiles against the main European capitals. The second mentioned refer to the possible launch of Sarmat missiles from Kaliningrad, where – it is said in the ’60 minutes’ program – such weapons are not present. In the studio, according to the video released on Twitter by the expert Julia Davis, the threatening positions of Aleksey Zhuravlyov, leader of the nationalist party Rodina stand out. There are also those who, however, point out that in a nuclear war there would be no winners: “There would be no survivors”.

