“It takes 106 seconds to hit Berlin, 200 seconds to hit Paris and 202 to London.” On the Russian state TV, Russia 1, there is theoretical talk of the launch of missiles against the main European capitals. The second mentioned refer to the possible launch of Sarmat missiles from Kaliningrad, where – it is said in the ’60 minutes’ program – such weapons are not present. In the studio, according to the video released on Twitter by the expert Julia Davis, the threatening positions of Aleksey Zhuravlyov, leader of the nationalist party Rodina stand out. There are also those who, however, point out that in a nuclear war there would be no winners: “There would be no survivors”.
Russian TV keeps threatening nuclear strikes against Western nations, desperately trying to deter them from continuing to help Ukraine. On a side note, this is the first state TV host who doesn’t seem to be eager to die for the Motherland, arguing with a trigger-happy lawmaker. pic.twitter.com/PBvBP5V1lk
– Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) April 28, 2022
