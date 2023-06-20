Steam Next Fest, Valve’s semi-regular celebration of the gaming things to eatis back for another week of developer chats, livestreams, and an intimidating stack of “hundreds” of demos likely to thwart even the most committed completionist.

Proceedings are now underway, continuing until next Monday, 26th June, and Valve has provided a full list of demos and livestreams for those eager to dive right in. But should decision paralysis strike, you’ll find a few potentially promising places to start – based on some of the games the Eurogamer has been harboring mounting excitement for – below.

The list is far from exhaustive, of course, and all the games I’ve included are largely known quantities – it’ll take a lot more poking around Valve’s underground depths before Steam Next Fest’s latest batch of hidden gems reveal themselves. But in the meantime, while the poking continues, perhaps the following will provide some inspiration, and do feel free to highlight any awesomeness you encounter in the comments.

jusant

This striking puzzle-adventure from Life is Strange studio Don’t Nod is all about going up, taking players on a “mediative” journey through vastly different biomes as they attempt to climb an immeasurably tall tower in an effort to unravel the mystery behind a long-lost civilization. Christian has already played the demo and he loved it. [Demo link]

Just trailer.

Botany Manor

Balloon Studios’ Botany Manor is the very picture of tranquility, whisking players to the titular 19th century English homestead for some plant-based puzzling and flora preservation. By exploring the manor and its expansive grounds, they can unearth seeds, pot them, and find their ideal habitat – with letters, newspaper clippings, and other useful information providing clues on how to proceed. [Demo link]

Botany Manor trailer.

viewfinder

Viewfinder by Sad Owl Studios is another one of those puzzlers built around a genuinely mind-bending premise, with players able to snap photos that can then be overloaded on the environment around them – whereupon whatever’s in the image becomes a navigable, three-dimensional part of the world. We’ve been excited about this one for a while. [Demo link]

Viewfinder trailer.

Venba

Venba, from Visai Games, is a cooking-based narrative adventure that follows an immigrant Indian mother in 1980s Canada as she reconnects with her heritage by creating a South Indian dishes. It’s described as a story of love and loss that plays out through cooking and branching conversations, and if that’s sounds appetizing, Eurogamer contributor Emad Ahmed chatted to its developer back in 2021 to learn a little more about Venba’s background. [Demo link]

Come release date trailer.

Jumplight Odyssey

Steam might not exactly be short of starship management sims, but Armello developer League of Geeks’ Jumplight Odyssey is an immediately eye-catching proposition for a big ‘ol genre fan like me, melding roguelite progression with an appealing art style inspired by 70s sci- fi anime. Oh, and, yes, you can pet the pig. [Demo link]

Jumplight Odyssey early access reveal trailer.

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew

This pirate adventure from Mimimi Games looks an absolute treat, combining the core stealth-strategy action of the studio’s acclaimed Desperados 3 and Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun with some fantastic swashbuckling as players explore the Caribbean in search of the legendary Captain Mordechai’s lost treasure. . [Demo link]

Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew release date trailer.

Stray Gods: The Role Playing Musical

Stray Gods, from Dragon Age creator David Gaider’s Summerfall Studios, is “one part narrative-driven adventure and one part interactive musical”. It tells the story of Grace, a young woman whose life is upended after the Last Muse of ancient Greek mythology dies in her arms, and features a score by renowned composer Austin Wintory, bought to life by a star-studded cast including Felicia Day, Laura Bailey, Rahul Kohli, and Troy Baker. [Demo link]

Stray Gods release date trailer.

Wargroove 2

Chucklefish’s Advance-Wars-inspired turn-based strategy game Wargroove is getting a sequel courtesy of Pathway developer Robotality. It’s new (and pleasingly piratical) adventure spans three interwoven campaign arcs promising the likes of new unit types and new Commanders – at least one of which will presumably feature in its new Steam Next Fest demo. [Demo link]

Wargroove 2 announcement trailer.

Cart Life

Richard Hofmeier’s acclaimed slice-of-life retail sim, Cart Life, has been “lovingly restored” for re-release by Ad Hoc Studios over a decade after its original release and subsequent removal from sale. This new version remains faithful to the original – players will still experience the lives of three different street vendors, each from very different backgrounds – but this new version promises the likes of new art, story content, mechanics, and updated controls. [Demo link]

Cart Life announcement trailer.

Underground Blossom

My love for developer Rusty Lake’s surreal series of point-and-click-meets-room-escape-style adventures is no secret, and now the two-person studio is back with Underground Blossom, another melancholy slice of strangeness that sees players puzzling their way through the life and memories of Laura Vanderboom, which gradually unfolds as they travel from station to station in the Rusty Lake underground system. [Demo link]