20 years have passed since that day that changed everything in my family’s life. It’s amazing how the human psyche works such a traumatic event and the memory of those days has been dormant for years, until recently where every detail comes to my mind much more clearly. It can be time, it can be maturity, or it can be a mixture of both. You regret things like declining to take you to college on May 24 to spend a few more moments with him.

It has been 20 years of lost shared moments, of all the times that I had consulted him crucial decisions of my life. Precisely, many times I wonder what my father would have thought if he saw me right now.

Coexistence in the Basque Country was never easy, not during my childhood, nor now, after all, do you realize that society is still divided, that ideas are trying to impose, and it is sought to create that society of good and bad , black and white, without any nuance. In the last Madrid elections, I have been aware of how easy it is to turn neighbor against neighbor, of how simple it is to look for an enemy, making a reductionism of the reality typical of a Lord of the Rings movie. Deeply sad to see how all the biases that make us human also make us vulnerable. Coexistence in the Basque Country was not very different twenty years ago, and there are still traces of the same. Today, in such a global world, not understanding that plurality and diversity are positive is a big mistake.

Many parties campaign with the victims of terrorism, and I’ve gotten to see really terrible comments and messages on Twitter, of a practically null empathy, of the «and you more» that I really regret. Violence has no place in a modern society, we have instruments today to transmit our ideas or try to change what we do not like in consensus with others. Any kind of violence is unjustifiable.

On many occasions I have been asked if I feel any resentment towards the person who murdered my father, and I do not. It makes me sad because he has to live with a death on his conscience that will haunt him all his life. Living with hatred and letting them create division is the same as allowing them to win.