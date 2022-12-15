Drama in Palermo, 7-month-old girl in a coma in hospital for inhaling cannabis: the hypotheses being examined by the investigators

He is in a coma girl of alone 7 months, who arrived at the hospital a few days ago in very serious condition. From what has emerged she seems to have inhaled cannabis, but now it will be up to the investigators to understand how it could have happened. The father appears to have a criminal record.

The family is now being investigated by the police, who are trying to figure out where they live and what it could be happened to the little one, also to try to cure her.

According to the information released by some local media, the facts have happened a few days ago. Precisely at the Children’s Hospital, of Palermo.

The child arrived at the hospital in very good condition serious, appeared to be in a comatose state. Her family quickly became alarmed and rushed her to hospital.

Once there, the doctors put her through all the tests care of the case. It appears that it is currently in comabut fortunately he is showing improvements.

From what emerged from the analyses, it turned out positive to a narcotic substance, which it seems to be cannabis. For this reason, as per practice in these cases, the police were also alerted, who started all the investigations into the case.

Investigators are currently investigating several hypothesisamong these is the possibility that he may have inhaled it through the breast milkor that he may have breathed it inside the house through the passive smoke.

In these hours, through the local press, it has emerged that the father of the little girl is at the home. This is because the agents arrested him for an involvement of adrug operation.

The agents are carrying out all the investigations of the case. Now it will be only the investigators a shed light about this sad episode. Despite the seriousness of what happened, the little girl seems to be doing some improvementsbut it is not yet clear whether it is out of danger or not.