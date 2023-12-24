Murder of Vanessa Ballan and the first complaint filed by the woman for Stalking, two years earlier: it was aimed at another man

Vanessa Ballan unfortunately he is no longer here, he lost his life in the late morning of Tuesday 19 December, in his home in Riese Pio end to his life.

The first to find the lifeless body of the young 27-year-old was her partner. The boy had just finished work and saw that the girl was no longer answering his calls messagessoon went to the house.

Once inside, however, he made the heartbreaking discovery. Vanessa was on the ground, now lifeless. When the officers arrived, he was listened to for 6 long hours and immediately, he tried to help in the investigation, to find the culprit.

Fandaj Bujar and Vanessa Ballan had met in the very supermarket where he worked the woman. An extra-marital affair was born between them, which went on for approximately 2 years.

In August of this year, however, Vanessa had decided to close it. However, the 41-year-old never accepted his decision. For months he has persecuted and threatenedusing their intimate videos, which he told her he would show her husband.

Fandaj Bujar had attacked her thoroughly 3 times, the first in front of the supermarket filmed by cameras. Once while they were alone and the last time 20 days before her crime in the house where she lived. He had come in to try to convince her to leave your partner and go to live with him.

The other Stalking complaint filed by Vanessa Ballan

From the investigations it emerged that the 26-year-old in 2021, a few months before meeting the 41-year-old, had presented another complaintfor the same crime as Stalking.

It was addressed to a man of origin Moroccan, a supermarket customer, who followed her and threatened her. However, when the trial began they decided to withdraw the complaint and the situation seemed to be concluded.

Until unfortunately Tuesday 19 December, when he lost his life. From the autopsy it emerged that they are approximately 8 blows which he inflicted on her, two punctured her lungs and one her heart. Furthermore, before causing her death, the man also has it dive.