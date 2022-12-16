“You taught me everything since I was a child”: very serious mourning for Pierluigi Pardo, who has recently lost his beloved mother

A few months from an enormous joy as only the birth of a child can be, the well-known journalist, TV host and sports commentator Pierluigi Pardo tried one of pains greatest that life can inflict, that of the disappearance of a parent. Yesterday, in fact, the news of the death of his mother, a person he has always praised even publicly and who has been fundamental in his personal and professional growth.

Pardo is one of the best known and most appreciated faces in the Italian television and journalistic world. Precisely Journalist, TV presenter it’s great sports commentator, has worked and works for the most important broadcasters in Italy. From Sky has switched to Mediasetthen to Dazn.

It’s always been a little I am reluctant to talk about his private life in public, except for some of the most significant events in his life, for better or for worse.

A few months ago, for example, he had shown all his joy for becoming a dad for the first time in his life. The partner Lorenza Baroncellia 41-year-old architect and urban planner who is very well known and appreciated, in fact gave birth to little Diego last June.

The pain of Pierluigi Pardo

Yesterday, however, Pierluigi Pardo wanted to share his with his followers ache for the lost of one of the most important people in his life, his mom.

In support of a photo with herthe last one taken, the journalist wrote:

This is our last photo together. You were very sick but you were still beautiful. Me the usual crazy thing about you. You have taught me everything since I was a child. You never stopped. We have never stopped. And I know you will always be there.

Countless le reactions and comments to the post, by those who wanted to show closeness to Pierluigi and his family. Many well-known faces from entertainment, music and sport. There are, for example, the comments of Ciro Ferrara, Antonio Cassano, Tommaso Paradiso, Simona Ventura, Federica Pellegrini and many others.

The disappearance of Pardo’s mother comes at about 4 years old away from his own fatherwhich passed away precisely in 2018.