The Italian delegation organized by Aoi, in collaboration with Arci and Assopace Palestina, made up of 50 people including parliamentarians, associations, NGOs, academics and journalists arrived at the Rafah crossing yesterday. Here is the report sent today by Arci president Walter Massa, member of the Italian delegation. Anbamed Aps for multiculturalism reports this.

“We returned just over an hour ago from the Rafah crossing. I didn't think I could hear or see worse things than what I've heard in recent days. But yes. The endless lines of stopped trucks with aid coming from all over the world; two car parks main ones, one with 800 and the other with over 1000 trucks, not to mention those parked along the road. Under the scorching sun with every type of material, food and otherwise. Impressive to see everything stopped with these drivers parked without explanations, information and services 10/20 and even 30 days”. “Arriving at the crossing and seeing 15 trucks pass in about 3 hours and hearing Scott Anderson, Deputy Director of UNRWA Gaza, who came out from Gaza specifically to meet us, say that yesterday was a lucky day: 40 trucks all day. It seems that our trucks have all entered but it is little consolation in the face of all this. And his story, however incredible, has worsened the picture that his colleagues had given us yesterday”.

“But this wasn't the most difficult part to digest: after leaving the pass we headed to one of the hubs of the Egyptian Red Crescent. Thousands and thousands of humanitarian materials stored for months here, a few kilometers from where people are dying of hunger and lack of adequate health care, as well as for the bombs. Here you perceive the intentionality of Israeli policy in pursuing, in addition to devastating military action, also the human persecution of women, men and children guilty only of being born Palestinian. There are no words that get stuck in the throat when the head of the Egyptian Red Crescent tells us that all these materials were rejected by the Israeli army. Chocolate included because it is not considered a primary good.”

'30 thousand deaths which could soon become 85 thousand'

“And, I remind myself: 30 thousand deaths which could soon become 85 thousand due to the worsening of the medical/health situation in the space of a few months. We walk around this structure in the midst of thousands and thousands of tons of aid and tools, cylinders of oxygen, incubators, water filtering machines, food and, indeed, chocolate. Outside it is almost 25 degrees today. Not only that, outside, there are dozens and dozens of ambulances parked, many of which are new.”

“This circus of death is humanly devastating. I don't know if it can still be defined as inhumanity; perhaps sadism is the right word. Or at least that's how it seems to us who here see first-hand how the Israeli Government, at the hands of its occupying army, tramples international law with impunity”.

“The long return does not calm the anger of having been a few kilometers from hell and not having been able to do anything. Thanks to my Arci and Arcs who did not make me feel alone in these truly intense days. And thanks to Clara and Francesco for everything they did for this mission and for their militancy; their tears at the crossing were mine, they were ours”. (Rossella Guadagnini)