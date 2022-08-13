UpdateAt the application center in Ter Apel, an estimated 200 to 250 asylum seekers will have to sleep outside the next night. An attempt has been made today to accommodate people elsewhere, but that has not been successful, reports the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers.

According to the spokesman, the organ has pulled out all the stops. "There are no places. Tomorrow we will look further." The group may become even larger if more people report to Ter Apel on Saturday evening. A spokeswoman called the situation "very worrying" earlier in the day. The organization, which is responsible for the reception and guidance of asylum seekers, said earlier today that it expects a few hundred people to sleep outside. For today, there is little prospect of transfer from Ter Apel, neither regular nor to crisis emergency relief," said a spokesperson. Previously, people regularly slept outside on a voluntary basis, now there is actually no place for them

Last night forty

In the night from Friday to Saturday about forty people slept outside. But they did so of their own choosing, not because there were no places available. “Not everyone makes use of the opportunity to go to the crisis night emergency shelter or to sleep on chairs in the application center. Some people feel less bad if they sleep outside.”

The heat is ‘doable’ in the application center, says the spokesperson. Canopies have already been erected during earlier warm days in July to create extra shady spots. Extra bottles of water and ice cream will also be handed out.

Always overcrowded

The consequences of the halted throughput of asylum seekers have been most intense in the Groningen application center for months. It has been overcrowded for quite some time, so people sometimes have to sleep outside. Asylum seekers' centers no longer have a place and status holders cannot move to a home due to, among other things, the overheated housing market.

The number of status holders who have moved faster from an asylum seekers’ center to, for example, a flex home or a converted office building, is far behind the numbers in the agreements made by the cabinet, according to figures requested this week by the ANP from the COA. Only 52 percent of the agreed number has been achieved.