The televised debate begins at 1 a.m. (GMT) on Wednesday, just eight weeks before the Nov. 5 election, and days before early voting begins in some states.

Hours before the debate, former President Donald Trump said he would contrast the left-wing policies Harris advanced in her unsuccessful 2020 presidential bid with the more centrist positions she has adopted now.

“You don’t know what to expect. She’s changed all of her policies over the years,” Trump said in a phone interview with NBC News.

For her part, Harris said she would draw attention to Trump’s habit of lying.

“Donald Trump has a real problem with the truth,” she wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

His campaign released an ad featuring former President Barack Obama mocking Trump’s false claims about crowd sizes at his events.

Campaign advisers said Harris will also talk about her plans to cut everyday expenses for Americans.

This debate is particularly important for Harris because polls show that more than a quarter of likely voters feel they don’t know enough about her yet.

The debate gives Harris, a former attorney general, a chance to make her case against Trump, using his criminal convictions, his vocal support for supporters convicted in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, and his repeated lies.

The debate will be broadcast live on ABC News from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.