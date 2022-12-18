Very serious mourning in the world of Italian journalism: Mario Sconcerti died at the age of 74. The touching farewell of the daughter

Yesterday, Saturday 17 December, a very serious mourning struck the world of journalism, especially the sports one. Mario Sconcertihighly esteemed journalist and writer, who for years reported football and sport in general on the major television stations and the most important newspapers, died suddenly at the age of 74.

I am dramatic days for the world of football and sport in general in Italy. On Friday, like a bolt from the blue, the news of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s disappearance had already spread.

The former Serbian footballer and coach passed away at the age of only 53 years oldafter having struggled for three and a half years with a very serious form of myeloid leukemiawhich although it had loosened its grip on him about a year ago, last March was back more aggressive than before.

Exemplary professionalSinisa was remembered on social media above all for the great man which he always proved to be.

He left his wife Arianna and five children that the two had to crown a great love that bound them for over 20 years.

Yesterday evening, then, another great professional and man of the world of sports football and in particular of Italian football, like Sinisa, left his earthly life. This is Mario Sconcerti, one of the greatest Italian sports journalists of the last decades.

Who was Mario Sconcerti

Born in Florence on October 24, 1948, Mario Sconcerti started working as a sports journalist for the Corriere dello Sport. Later she also worked for The Republic, The 19th century.

Football and cycling are his most followed sports e masterfully told not only in the print media, but also in the major television stations such as Rai, Mediaset and Sky Sports.

He passed away yesterday afternoon at Romein the Tor Vergata clinic where he was hospitalized due to complications of his health conditions.

His beloved thought about announcing his death daughter Martinawho dedicated a moving farewell letter to his father on social media.