A few hours after his return home, Fedez wanted to thank everyone again and make a new appeal

After 8 long days of hospitalization, Fedez he was finally able to return home to his family. Everyone was anxious about his condition, given the sudden illness that struck him and the seriousness of his condition after his emergency arrival at the Fatebenefratelli hospital.

In these days his wife, Chiara Ferragni and his parents, have always remained at his home flank. This is precisely why he cared about it to thank the woman for what she did.

Fedez had a problem last Thursday illness. In his interview with The Corriere della Sera he said he had actually just put the kids to bed, when suddenly he passed out.

Hence the timely intervention of the ambulance and hospitalization. The doctors from the checks discovered that she had two ulcers and one hemorrhage. For this reason they subjected him to an operation and then to some transfusions.

Precisely on this topic, as soon as Fedez resigned he was keen to to thank the donors, because without them, he would never have survived.

Fedez’s new statements after his return home

Yesterday, Saturday 7 October, a few hours after his resignation, the rapper wanted to publish a history on his social profile. In which he said:

Hi everyone, I’m very happy to be back home. I wanted to reiterate my thanks to all the medical and nursing staff at Fatebenefratelli.

I also wanted to thank Avis who launched a wonderful appeal to me in recent days to which I responded absolutely positively. In these weeks we will try to understand what to do to make people understand the importance of donating.

In the end Fedez also wanted to explain why he chose to to release an interview with a newspaper, also because he had never done it before. He wanted to let everyone know about his situation, even those who don’t use social media like the others, to raise awareness on the topic.