In the City of Buenos Aires, the administrator of a building may exercise his function for a maximum period of one year. In the event that the co-owners wish to remove him before that period, they must call an assembly and achieve a majority to remove him. And in the case of wanting to extend the mandate, also they must call an assembly, but not to remove it, but to ratify it. This was established by law 941 and this is the case in normal conditions, which are not the current ones, because the coronavirus pandemic altered life in all its aspects, including the management of a horizontal property.

In February, the Buenos Aires government extended the mandate of the administrators in an extraordinary way until March 31, 2021. This means that consortia that for a year or more did not have assemblies and could not pronounce on the renewal or termination of the function of their administrator have one week to do so, as long as the Executive does not extend the term again. And if everything continues as it is today, and if the owners do not meet before April 1, the administrator’s position is terminated.

“There is a lot ignorance among the co-owners. Very few neighbors find out about the reality in the consortia. This ignorance is based on the fact that the activity is regulated by the Public Registry of Administrators, which works badly because it does not deal with complaints correctly, which are many because corruption in the administration is great “, says Samuel Knopoff, head of the Federation Consortium Associations (Fedeco) This entity has been claiming for almost 20 years that the co-owners participate in joint management of the managers, since this salary negotiation affects the value of the expenses.

As an accelerated course, Knopoff instructs on what are the rights of neighbors and the obligations of an administrator in the City of Buenos Aires: “The mandate of an administrator lasts one year and in that period he has the obligation to do at least a meeting for accountability. That does not expire with the pandemic. If the meeting cannot be face-to-face, you must find another mechanism, for example a virtual channel. But you have an obligation to be held accountable. If it does not, the consortium can convene itself and appoint a new administrator. “

The tense relationship is historical: in 2018, the Buenos Aires Department of Consumer Defense had more than three complaints per day against consortium administrators. The lack of transparency in the settlement of expenses, the approval of budgets without the endorsement of the consortiums or the refusal to show documentation are some of the most common complaints.

Face-to-face assemblies are allowed, but virtual ones are also valid.

“The owners should not be afraid and get more involved. The administrators are mandatories: they must comply with what the assembly decides and not what goes through their heads,” emphasizes Knopoff.

During the first stage of Compulsory and Social Preventive Isolation, there were discussions among the different actors that make up the sector as to whether consortium meetings through platforms such as Zoom, Meet, Team or others are valid or not. By April the debate was resolved: virtual assemblies are valid.

Today, in a context of increasing cases of Covid-19, they are a tool for compliance with the law, which states that administrators and consortiums must meet at least once a year to approve the accountability of the annual exercise. At this stage, and while the contagion curve does not rise, face-to-face meetings are also allowed, carried out following a correct social distance and using the chinstrap.

What are the rules to follow in a virtual consortium meeting

“The virtual assemblies gave back to the neighbor a check on priorities The services that are contracted, among other central aspects that make up the consortium life, must be taken care of ”, says Facundo Carrillo, secretary of Citizen Attention and Community Management of the City. And he continues: “Today you can participate in a meeting from any place or space. In cases of time overlap, they can be viewed deferred and, when there is a proposal for a decision, express the vote within 15 days ”.

On March 31 the term of all administrators expires. The assembly is mandatory to renew it, remove it and / or render it accountable.

The protocol established by the City defines the situations that may arise in a virtual assembly and validates them in the event that the co-ownership regulations do not mention this remote mode of meeting.

The text indicates that the consent of the owners for the realization of a virtual consortium meeting it can be expressed with the confirmation of receipt of the summons, with the participation in the meeting or with the absence of opposition.

It also states that the administrator must maintain an electronic record of the people authorized to participate, indicating which unit they belong to, while protecting the personal data of their managers.

In the notification of the virtual audience, the administrator must include all the necessary data to enter: URL, meeting ID, password, etc. While, electronic notification It must be made to the owner’s email, registered in the administrator’s database.

The protocol specifies that Proxy cards in image format are valid with the scanned signature as long as the administrator has the owner’s signature registered in his book for eventual review. Proxy letters issued electronically through any mechanism are also valid, insofar as, at a minimum, the identity of the issuer can be validated with the same electronic address used for the notification of the summons. This allows, for example, the participation of tenants.

Another aspect that the protocol deals with is the way to identify the attendees at the beginning of the assembly and the development of an equitable method of assigning the floor. This method takes into account the anticipated deliberation time for that topic; the number of interested in speaking; the priority of one who has not yet spoken over another who has; the right to respond when a participant makes express reference to another participant and the simultaneous transmission of audio and video of whoever is speaking.

The protocol establishes a fair method of assigning the word.

Voting for motions presented must be done taking into account that they are expressed verbally and in writing by the assembly authorities and their text is fixed on the screen until the voting ends. The assembly authorities grant the use of the microphone in succession to all those present, who express their choice aloud, indicating the unit or units they represent.

Once the vote is finished, the approved motion is shown on the screen, if the assembly makes proposals for decisions that require the vote of the absenteesThese will be notified by the same means as the notification of the summons to the assembly. The results of that vote will be received by the same means under the terms of the notification of these proposals.

Once the period for voting on the proposed decisions is closed, the administrator adds an attached file to the electronic records of the assembly, leaving proof of the votes received and the final result. The summary of that information is uploaded at the foot of the record transcribed to the book and will be signed by the same signers of the original record.

A complete electronic record of the virtual assembly must be kept, in such a way as to ensure its free access by the owners and administrators in office for at least five years. The summary of the action It will be transcribed to the minutes book of the consortium and will be signed by the designated persons.

If during an assembly it happens an episode of disconnection that affects the administrator, a period of half an hour will be opened to resolve the problem. After this period, there will be an intermission and within eight running days the administrator must summon the resumption of the meeting. If the disconnection is from a neighbor, he may pronounce against any voted fact and request the annulment of the action, but he will need his peers to accompany him in a greater number than those who have voted in favor of that motion.

