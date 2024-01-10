Murder of Giulia Tramontano, the desperate appeal of her sister a few days before the start of the trial for Alessandro Impagnatiello

In about a week the trial will begin for Alessandro Impagnatiello, the 30-year-old barman accused of the crime of his pregnant girlfriend Giulia Tramontano. Chiara, the girl's sister, wanted to publish a desperate appeal on social media.

The young woman, who in recent months has always wanted to remember the 29 years old disappeared, but also the little one Thiago that she was carrying in her womb and that should have been born two months later. In his appeal on social media, he wrote:

Here we are. We want to know that we live in a just country. Nothing will bring Giulia back to us, but justice can alleviate the sense of pain and defeat we feel when faced with my sister's tombstone. Justice for the grandson we will never cradle, for our destroyed life, for the silences that will accompany every Christmas, every Giulia's birthday, every holiday in which there will no longer be five of us at the table.

I ask for Justice for my brother, who at just 21 years old carried the coffin of his sister and nephew on his shoulders. For my parents, who today are suffering from pain in front of the photo of their daughter imprinted on a piece of marble. Life imprisonment for the human being who deprived us of a sister, a daughter, a friend, a niece and a great woman.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

Next January 18th Alessandro Impagnatiello will have to go before the judge of the Court of Assizes of Milan. He appears to be accused of the 29-year-old's crime, with the aggravating circumstances of premeditation, futile motives and the bond of cohabitation.

Giulia passed away last year May 27th, in his home in Senago. His partner, with whom she was about to have a child, did not want this pregnancy. In fact, the investigations also revealed that he tried to poison herwith rat poison and ammonia.

That day, once she returned home after meeting the other girl he was seeing, she had it hit from behind. The autopsy revealed that they are approx 37 the blows he inflicted on her. Subsequently she tried to burn the body, first in the bathtub and then in the garage.