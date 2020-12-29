The project to sell French Chantiers de l’Atlantique to the Italian group Ficantieri, bogged down for many months, is still blocked as December 31 approaches, the deadline for concluding the operation under the transfer agreement. The Italian public group has still not submitted to the European Commission the information it requests from it in the context of its in-depth investigation into the impact of the sale on competition in the shipbuilding sector.

For lack of response by Thursday or granting of a new deadline, the transfer agreement, already postponed four times, will fall. Contacted by AFP, the European Commission indicates that “the watch is blocked” because “the missing information is not provided by the parties”. On the Fincantieri side, “we feel that we have done all that we should and could do”, said a spokesperson for the group. “We cannot do more.” This recalls that “the contract expired on December 31 by the will of the parties: Fincantieri and the French State Participations Agency”. The French Ministry of the Economy did not comment.

Since the bankruptcy of the South Korean parent company of Chantiers, the Saint-Nazaire company, specializing in liners and large military vessels, has been owned by the French State (84.3% of the capital), Naval Group (11.7%), employees (2.4%) and local companies (1.6%). Since 2017, a sale plan provides for Ficantieri to hold 50% of the capital, plus an additional 1% loaned by the French State – which thus reserves the right to take it over if the Italian group does not respect its commitments.

The file is strategic. The large cruise ship construction sector is still a European preserve in the face of competition from Asia. Three sites share the market: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Fincantieri and the German Meyer Werft. However, an alliance forged between the Italian company and the Chinese CSCC to build liners raises concerns about letting the wolf enter the fold.

“From the start, we were fiercely opposed” for sale, recalls Nathalie Durand-Prinborgne, FO union representative at Chantiers de l’Atlantique, referring in particular to “the technology transfer contract between Fincantieri and the Chinese CSSC”. The socialist mayor of Saint-Nazaire, David Samzun, also wishes “obviously that this sale does not go to the end”, fearing a “loss of know-how” worksites that could become a “variable” adjustment for Fincantieri. The French site employs 3,100 people and 5,000 French and foreign subcontractors.

After the signing of the agreement, however hard negotiated, it was France and Germany who seized the European Commission. The gesture had made cringe in Rome, where the head of government Giuseppe Conte had criticized a behavior “ambiguous” and “hardly understandable” from Paris. In an information report published at the end of October, the French senators of the Committee on Economic Affairs estimated that “the silence of Fincantieri [face aux demandes de la Commission] seemed to testify to the reluctance of the Italian group to continue “ the buyout plan, to which they are unfavorable.