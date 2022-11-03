President calls on Americans to unite to defend democratic values ​​and warns that Republicans are trying to subvert the electoral system by encouraging political violence and voter intimidation. US President Joe Biden has warned American voters that the future of democracy will be at stake in next week’s legislative elections, with some Republican Party candidates refusing to accept the result of the vote.

In an address to the nation on Wednesday (11/2), he warned that more than 300 Republicans running for different offices still deny the outcome of the presidential election, when he defeated former President Donald Trump, and threaten not to accept a possible election. defeat at the polls in six days.

“There are candidates running at every administrative level in America. […] who will not commit to accepting the election result,” Biden said. The goal, he said, is to follow Trump’s lead and try to “subvert the electoral system.”

“They encourage violence and intimidation of voters and electoral authorities,” he said. The American leader’s statements were made less than two years after the invasion of the Capitol – the seat of the American Congress – by Trump supporters, on January 6, 2020, who were trying to reverse the result of the polls.

“This is the path of chaos in America,” he said. “It’s unprecedented. It’s illegal, and it’s un-American.” The president asked the population to unite in defense of the democratic regime. “We know that democracy is at risk, but we also know that it is in our power to preserve it.”

Defense of democracy

In the wake of the violent attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat, when an attacker broke into her home with the intention of kidnapping her, Biden urged Americans to come out in defense of democracy.

“We must stand up with a strong voice against political violence and voter intimidation,” he urged. “We have to face this problem. We cannot pretend that this will resolve itself.”

The American noted that allegations of voter fraud “has fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years.”

“There is an alarming increase in the number of people in this country who tolerate political violence, or simply remain silent.”

Economy at the center of concerns

However, 22 months after the Capitol storming, polls show that Americans are more concerned about the economy. The Biden administration has been criticized for rising inflation, amid fears of a recession in the country.

Polls suggest that Republicans would be at an advantage to win a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Biden’s popularity has been at a low for over a year. Internal divisions among Democrats have left the party without a cohesive response to attacks by Republicans, who accuse them of mismanaging the economy.

rc (AFP, AP)