Sandra Bullock Was Pleasantly Surprised After Bryan Randall’s Death, More Than $50,000 Was Raised For ALS Society

Last August 7, the Hollywood star Sandra Bullock she has forever lost the love of her life, her partner Bryan Randall, carried away by ALS. The affection received by the actress in recent weeks was immense and the amount of charity that was unleashed after the photographer’s family asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association was equally great.

Last August 7, at the age of just 57 years oldBryan Randall has passed away forever. The man was famous for being a successful photographer, but above all for being the life partner of one of the most beloved actresses in the world, the Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock.

Bryan had been wrestling for about three years with a very aggressive form of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), which ultimately left him no way out.

To give the sad announcement of his passing, he took care of it familyissued a press release to the magazine People.

In the note, the family members of the deceased asked for privacy in such a painful moment and that they be made instead of flowers donations to the ALS Association and to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Sandra Bullock immensely grateful to donors

The request was fully accepted by very many people and in just a few weeks, the charity fund has already raised more than $50,000. A figure that will help the staff to increase the level of their work.

A source close to Sandra Bullock let the magazine know People that the actress remainedto pleasantly surprise from this wave of affection and it’s a lot grateful for all the charity resulting from such a dramatic event for her. The newspaper reads:

We are grateful to everyone who donated and our hearts go out to Sandra and Bryan’s family. We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it.

The story between the actress and Bryan Randall

After several unfortunate relationships, Bullock met and fell madly in love with Randall in 2015.

Since then the two are always been togetheruntil the last difficult moments.

She had been asked on several occasions why the two weren’t marriedand she always replied that a document was not needed to ascertain such a pure and great love.