His parents knew that the twin boy would not survive long after birth

A story that moved the entire world of the web. The last days of a twin caught in a photo shoot, which will accompany the life of his parents forever.

The small William and his little sister Reagan they were born after a difficult pregnancy. The doctors informed the two parents that the boy had heart problems and that, in all likelihood, he would came into the world lifeless.

However, the little warrior was born lively and alivelike her little sister. However Lyndsay and Matthew Brentlinger, his mom and dad knew he wouldn’t survived a long timethe doctors had prepared them for the worst.

They have tried to enjoy every minute since birth, without knowing when the time would come to say goodbye to the twin William forever.

The special service for the twin William

A family friend wanted to make them one special giftso that they would always remember their child.

He contacted a well-known local photographer, Lindsey Brown and asked her for a photo shoot of the twin boys and their family. The photographer was busy every day, given the holiday season, but when she heard her heartwarming story, she decided to make an exception and find some time to fulfill that wish.

I knew right away that I had to do it for them. How could someone with a heart say no? I couldn’t believe how perfect they both were. William was extremely alert, as if he was trying to absorb it all, while little Reagan slept and barely opened her eyes. I never would have guessed there was something wrong with that child.

A few days after that photo shoot, the twin William was off forever. She just had 11 days.

His dad today remembers those days like the best of his life and thanks to that photo shoot, the little one will live forever in their memories and in those of their little sister.