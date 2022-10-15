Two days after the death of the pilot Victor Steeman, his mother also died: he probably could not stand the pain

A truly heartbreaking loss is the one that has hit the motorcycling world in recent days. The pilot Victor Steeman she lost her life at 22, due to an accident during a race and her mother, could not bear the agony of that loss and died just 2 days later.

A news that has upset thousands of people and who obviously threw the family even more into despair. Neither of them expected to experience two such sudden losses a little distance one from the other.

Victor Steeman had 22 years old and last Friday, October 7, he had a serious accidentjust as he was racing on his bike.

Those present quickly realized the severity of its conditions. This is why they asked for the timely intervention of the health workers, who arrived on the spot by helicopter rescue.

The young Dutch champion was rushed to hospital. Here the doctors discovered that he had a serious injury in the crash head trauma and unfortunately, after a few days of hospitalization in intensive care, he exhaled his last breath.

The parents despite the agony for the loss suffered, they decided to give the consent to organ donation. This made it possible to save the lives of other people.

The sudden death of Victor Steeman’s mother

Just 2 days after this death, even the mother did not make it. Flora Van Limbeek 59-year-old, on Tuesday 12 October, had a cardiac arrest at his home in Lathum.

The doctors arrived on site within minutes. For this they tried to revive her for a long time, but in the end they could not help but notice his sadness death. Their attempts turned out to be futile.

Within hours, the family found themselves dealing with two sudden and heartbreaking losses. The woman probably failed to bear the pain for the disappearance of the son.