The Mexican midfielder of the Cruz Azul Soccer Club, carlos rodriguezis one of the best in his position within Mexican soccer, in recent seasons wearing the colors of the Pandilla and the Machine, the albiazul youth squad has shown quality to be a regular within the Mexican team.
In this way, the player could once again have the opportunity to embark on a trip to the Old Continent, after he was linked to Europe a few months ago and it is that apparently the Fiorentina of Italian calcium would have him in his sights.
According to the journalist Ekrem Konurthe World Cup player in Qatar 2022 is in the orbit of the team that plays in Series A. The same source revealed that the Viola is looking for midfielders to reinforce the midfield despite having reached the final of the last edition of the Conference League.
It is worth mentioning that at the moment there is no rapprochement with the celestial directive and in the event that the Italian team wants to sign the element that emerged in the basic forces of Monterrey, they will have to put an offer on the table. You have to remember that, ‘Charlie‘ He already has experience in Europe, as in the 2017-2018 campaign he wore the colors of the Toledo of the Second Division of Spain.
carlos rodriguez He debuted in September 2016 with the Monterrey team and is currently part of the La Noria team, in addition, he is a national team. In his record with the national team, he has a Gold Cup title and one more from the Concacaf Pre-Olympic, in addition to a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
