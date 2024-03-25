After Alba Corigliano, her mother Teresa Greco also died a month after the accident: they never regained consciousness

Unfortunately, the death toll from the accident which occurred on state road 107 has further worsened. After Alba Corigliano, also her mother Teresa Greco she died exactly one month after the drama in which they were involved. The young girl was supposed to get married this summer.

The whole family quickly found themselves experiencing two truly serious losses, just a few days apart. After the impact they remained stuck between the sheets of their vehicle and obviously, their conditions appeared desperate right away.

The drama took place around 5pm, Sunday 25 February. Precisely along the state road 107 Silana, which connects Crotone to Cosenza, in the locality Brasimato. The two engaged couples, she is 33 years old and he is 43, took part in a dance competition at the weekend and after finishing, they took the car back to their home.

When suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified by the police, the Fiat Punto, she collided head-on with one Volkswagen Golf, with mother and daughter on board. The two cars became a pile of sheet metal and passers-by, seeing the severity of the accident, immediately asked the intervention of health workers and also of the police.

The death of Teresa Greco one month after the accident

CREDIT: EXPLORE ITALY

Teresa Greco was there mom of Alba. After the head-on impact with the other car, both remained stuck between the sheets of their vehicle. In fact, to be able to free them, the intervention of the Fire Brigade was necessary.

Once outside, their conditions became apparent immediately desperate. For this reason they arranged for both to be promptly admitted to the Catanzaro hospital. Right here the 59-year-old was subjected to a delicate interventionbut from that moment neither she nor her daughter have never regained consciousness.

Unfortunately Alba passed away last year March 21stwhile his mother Teresa this morning, Monday 25 March, exactly one month after the accident.