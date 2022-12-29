The events occurred in Toledo, Spain. A 52-year-old man murdered his ex-partner who was pregnant and a few days after giving birththe emergency agencies tried to save the life of the baby but this he passed away minutes later.

The Spanish authorities reported a lurid crime committed this Wednesday in the municipality of Toledo, where a man would have murdered his ex-partner with a sharp weapon after learning that the woman she was going to have a child from her new partner.

The 32 year old victim He shared custody of two children aged 13 and 14 with his attacker Those who were in the house at the time this woman was murdered, according to local media, these minors alerted the authorities about the events.

The woman was heavily pregnant and I would be a few days away from going into labor. The medical services of this country arrived at the house and found that the victim had no vital signs, so they tried to save the baby’s life by means of an emergency caesarean section.

After carrying out several resuscitation maneuvers in the Intensive Surveillance Unit (UVI) without success, the doctors announced the baby’s demise. “The mother was already dead when they arrived, but hope did not end with the baby. They are broken for not having saved the life of the creature,” a civil guard told ABC.

The Civil Guard of Spain arrested the perpetrator of the events and it was learned that the victim had denounced him in 2009 for violenceAt that time, a court in Madrid canceled the protection order and the precautionary measures, so they were now inactive.

