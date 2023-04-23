Mexico.- The star program of Aztec TV‘Venga la Alegría’, is once again in controversy after the arrival of a new presenter.

What most caught the attention of thousands of viewers is that the new VLA host was also with the competition, in the Televisa morning show, ‘Today‘, together with personalities such as Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

It must be remembered that the media conglomerate began to make radical changes in its television house since the beginning of the year, so at first it was thought that the appearance of a new “host” of the show would be one of them.

It all happened when Sergio Sepulveda welcome Enrique Guzmán to the Ajusco forum, the renowned singer and father of Alejandra Guzmán.

During the 80-year-old artist’s first appearance as VLA’s guest of the day, he engaged in different dynamics, something that was well received by the TV show’s loyal fans.

Clearly the appearance of the interpreter of ‘Your head in my shoulder‘ on TV Azteca did not go unnoticed, and many of his fans left emotional words where they recognized Enrique Guzmán’s career, although there were those who pointed out that just a few days ago he was visiting the morning program of Televisa like invited.

Enrique Guzmán’s attendance on the ‘Hoy’ program was also highly commented, as he also played square games with the drivers.

However, despite the fact that the actor also captured the attention of millions as a possible host, the truth is that he does not plan to join any of the most famous programs in Mexico, as he currently continues with his role as a singer.