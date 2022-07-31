This condition is scientifically known as “fetus in fetu”, and it is rare, as only 200 such cases have been recorded worldwide so far.

Dr. Ziad Mohamed Ismail, a consultant pediatrician and neonatologist in the city of Sherbeen, explained to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the parents of the girl who was born last Thursday came to check on her after her birth, and when he performed the tests on her, it was found that there was a tumor in the child’s abdomen that was not visible to the eye.” The abstract, which requires further examinations, as there was a suspicion of the presence of a tumor or a condition of the fetus within the fetus.

After sending the child to Dr. Jamal Howeidi, a consultant radiologist, he confirmed that the matter is related to “the rare case, which is more like a tumor in the child’s abdomen, in which a fetal structure is formed with vertebrae and blood.”

According to Dr. Ziad: “It is one of the rare cases in Egypt, and only 200 cases have been registered worldwide.”

At that time, the pediatric surgery professors were contacted to perform an operation to remove this tumor or fetus, with the girl transferred to the Pediatric Surgery Department at Mansoura University Children’s Hospital for the rest of the examinations in preparation for the surgery.

The baby’s condition is stable

Dr. Ziad stressed: “Mostly, CT scans and Echo-rays will be done on the heart, but the child’s condition is stable and reassuring, so there is no urgency to perform the surgery, especially since it is a rare case that needs certain equipment for all its possibilities, given that it is the first case that he performs. Department of Pediatric Surgery, Mansoura University Hospital.

He added, “The doctors of Ain Shams Hospital offered to help, because they had previously performed a similar surgery, but the girl’s family preferred to stay in Mansoura because of its geographical proximity, and it is a major surgery, but it is expected to succeed in light of the excellence of the professors of pediatric surgery in Mansoura.”

The case of “fetus within a fetus” is not a pregnancy

Professor and Head of the Department of Pediatric Surgery at Mansoura University Hospital, Adham Al-Saeed, explained in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, “Some believe that this is a type of pregnancy, but that is not true. A newborn is not a fully-fledged fetus as some believe, but it is embryonic cells from which a tumor called teratoma emerges.

He stressed that “this case needs to do more tests to confirm it, including magnetic resonance, CT scans and TV scans, and if it is discovered that there is a semi-complete spine, it is called a fetus within the fetus, which is a type of highly representative tumor that is removed like any other tumor, and it will be conducted Examinations for the child and x-rays, in addition to examining tumor markers to ensure that the tumor is benign, as well as examining the integrity of the heart via ultrasound, provided that surgery will be performed next week to remove the tumor, which will often be benign and there are no negative health consequences for the girl.