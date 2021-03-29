For the first time since the pandemic, Yekaterinburg hosted the Ruswinefest festival of the best Russian wines, which was attended by dozens of producers.

As the TV channel notes on March 29 REN TV, winemakers selected drinks for the individual taste of guests and told about each in detail.

“We have brought the most interesting, the most demanded brands, which are gaining popularity and cause more and more delight among our consumers. “Chardonnay”, “Pinot Gris”, “Pinot Fran”, “Golden Riesling of Crimea”. The grapes in this wine are presented very brightly and reveals the terroir, “said Tatyana Pavlova, head of department at Novy Svet ZShV JSC.

The festival was also attended by representatives of “Massandra”, the company demonstrated dessert, table and strong wines. The most popular among the visitors was White Red Stone Muscat.

According to the head of the brand department of the Inkerman factory of vintage wines, the company is registering an increase in interest in Russian wines.

“In general, Russian wine is a trend. Many here at the exhibition, I see, are opening new regions, discovering Crimea and Russian winemaking in general, ”he said.

In November last year, a film about winemaking in Russia was released on the LIFEDOC YouTube channel. It tells when wine first appeared in Russia, who initiated the emergence of Russian winemaking, what is happening with our wines at the present time, how to choose a good wine, what wine accessories are and what are the basic principles of wine gastronomy.