A large ferry ran aground in New Zealand while passing through one of the islands without causing any casualties, but 47 people were unable to leave it and were forced to spend the night on board, in an incident that the government described today, Saturday, as “extremely disturbing.”

The Aratiri ferry, operated by state-owned Kiwi Rail, ran aground yesterday evening, Friday, near the town of Picton on the northern coast of New Zealand’s South Island.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said in a press conference broadcast on the New Zealand Herald news website: “It is great that there were no casualties and that everyone on the ferry is safe… It is certainly the top priority.”

The website stated that about 47 people spent the night on board the ferry after it ran aground after ten o’clock in the evening.

The ferry, part of a fleet linking the capital, Wellington, with the town of Picton, is scheduled to be refloated late on Saturday evening.