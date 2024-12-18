A gust of wind has caused the ferry ‘Ciudad de Ibiza’ of the shipping company Armas Trasmediterránea, which did not carry cargo or passengerswill impact this Wednesday morning during the docking maneuver against the Africa Dock of Puerto de la Luz and Las Palmas.

This has been indicated to Europa Press Maritime Rescue sources, who add that the ship ‘Heroínas de Sálvora’ went to the place although He didn’t have to intervene.

However, the ship that suffered the accident has already been towed to another area of ​​the port area without major incidents, since the collision occurred above the waterline and without producing any type of spill.

The ferry had no technical incident

Meanwhile, Armas Trasmediterránea has indicated in a statement that it has verified that the ferry has not had no technical incident that could have caused the incident and that it is currently analyzing what happened.

Furthermore, the shipping company assures that there is no risk to the crew, nor for the ship or for the marine ecosystem, since there was no spill.

No personal injury

For her part, the president of the Port Authority of Las Palmas (APLP), Beatriz Calzada, explained in statements to the media that the information available indicates that it was the wind the one that caused the ferry to lose control and crash into the dock.

“Fortunately the ship It was docking and it came empty, Therefore, no personal injury has occurred,” he said.

Furthermore, he explained that although at first it was thought to wait for high tide to be able to take the ship out, finally it was decided to use tugboats that they were able to take him to the place where he is already “perfectly tied up.”

Now, he understood, what we have to do is assess the damage caused by the accident has meant for the company, so how to check if there has been any type of damage to the dock.