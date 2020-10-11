A ferry from the GNV company has been staying since Saturday, October 10 in the evening off the port of Sète due to suspicion of one or more cases of Covid-19 contamination on board, according to the police contacted by France Blue Hérault. Between 600 and 800 passengers were still on board the boat on Sunday.

The ferry ensured the connection between Nador in Morocco and Sète. According to France Bleu Hérault, the ferry-boat was initially to be diverted to Genoa in Italy, which the GNV company has not yet confirmed. The boat would be off. According to the shipping company, the Moroccan and French governments are in discussions to find a solution.

GNV hopes to return to Sète quickly to ensure the connection this Sunday. This morning, travelers who were to board the boat are still waiting in the parking lot in front of the port.