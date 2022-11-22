There are very few major automakers left that haven’t created a Vision GT concept yet. Maybe Lada. In 2013, Mercedes was the first and more soon followed. We’ve even got to the point where McLaren have taken their Vision GT from the PlayStation to the real world with the Solus GT. However, there was a major absentee; Ferrari. Until now.

Yes, of course, Gran Turismo announces that a Ferrari Vision GT concept is on the way. The makers Polyphony Digital show little of the Ferrari concept for the PlayStation. We do get to see a flash of the headlights. They already resemble the brand new 499P Le Mans racer from Maranello with the shape of the light.

We do know that the announcement will take place on November 27. Knowing Polyphony, that could also be November 2023. Then hold Gran Turismo their annual World Series Nations Cup Final in Monaco. Then the best sim racers compete Gran Turismo for the world title. So it won’t be long before we can see it in real life. In real life from a screen at home, then.