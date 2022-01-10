It takes 18,000 euros to take this specimen home with you Nissan 300ZX modified in Ferrari style. The ad that appeared on eBay was posted by a German owner, who decided to put his Japanese sports car to work with the aim of creating a sort of replica of a Prancing Horse car. In fact, the images accompanying the announcement show how aesthetically speaking there are not a few changes made to the car, which was purchased in 1991 and which since then traveled 110,000 kilometers.

The Vector bodykit (as it was called) stands out by the presence of a clearly tailored front bumper inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa, as well as large front and rear fenders with pronounced shoulders and integrated side grips and a completely redesigned tail. The rear of this particular Nissan 300ZX strongly resembles the Ferrari 512M, the latest evolution of the Testarossa, adding a large rear wing that refers instead to the F40, whose inspiration was also taken for the taillights in combination with the four tailpipes. A set of BBS-style rims with a large offset on the rear axle complete the aesthetic changes, which did not affect the headlights, which are those of the original 300ZX. Finally, no changes should have been made to the engine: to push this particular Nissan sports car there should always be a 3.0-liter twin-turbo 350 hp combined with a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive.