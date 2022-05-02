What’s a Cavallino doing in the Bull’s house? Singular sighting in Sant’Agata Bolognese, realm of Lamborghini: in fact, it has been seen leaving the factory of the Bolognese brand several times an SF90 Stradale in Assetto Fiorano with several pilots on board. The typical stickers of the models used for testing stood out on the doors of the Maranello plug-in hybrid supercar, another intriguing element since we are usually used to seeing prototypes of the new Toro sports cars coming out of those gates and not a Ferrari.

To document this strange event was the scooper Varryx who took some photos at the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, also recording a video showing the already Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano going back and forth inside and outside the Lamborghini production site. The most plausible hypothesis is that the carmaker del Toro has used the electrified supercar of the rival brand to record some important data for the development of its future models, with the Bolognese brand recently announcing how the transition process will involve its endothermic engines bringing an ever greater degree of electrification to the V10 and V12. The latter will be evolved in a hybrid key for the model that will take the place of the Aventador.

Lamborghini may therefore have decided to use the experience of rivals, which began with the Ferrari LaFerrari and continued with the SF90 Stradale and more recently with the 296 GTB to collect important data. We remind you that the super PHEV of the Prancing Horse was introduced in 2019, it boasts a powertrain that delivers a total power of 1,000 hp resulting from the combination of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric motors. It represents the fastest road car currently in the Ferrari range, thanks to the possibility of sprinting from 0-100 km / h in less than 2.5 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 340 km / h.