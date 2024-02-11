Everything has (already) happened in the Ferrari-Hamilton-Mercedes soap opera. Allegations on possible news leaks, analyzes of power plays between drivers in their respective teams, declarations of love. A carousel of endless events that we struggle to follow on FormulaPassion.

And all without the exchange of cars under Lewis' butt actually taking place. God only knows what will happen on the track. At the first tests, at the first races. We will see.

But, if we could choose, there is one thing we would like to see again: Hamilton stopping at the Mercedes garage for a pit stop in a Ferrari. Exactly as he did in 2013 at the Malaysian Grand Prix when at his first pit stop instead of stopping at the Mercedes garage, he went straight to the McLaren one, and then – realizing the mistake – set off again towards his garage. Shocked looks from the mechanics (one even made the “circular” gesture at him), laughter seen worldwide.

After so many years spent at McLaren, force of habit prevailed. Obvious mistake. But looking at it, it's almost an irreverent homage to his old team, a response to the controversy surrounding his move to the new team. In any case, nice to look at. Who knows if Lewis will give us a performance like this again in his first race in Ferrari.