Two-tone livery, yellow and blue and Zelensky lettering on the side. This is not the new supercar of the president of Ukraine but a special one Ferrari 812 Superfast used for a promotion campaign in favor of the country, with the aim of raising funds for reconstruction once the war is over. After the invasion by Russia, in fact, several entrepreneurs mobilized, including the Swiss Tobias Reichmuth who wanted to start the state led by Volodymyr Zelensky through the creation of a Vodka brand with the same name as the Ukrainian president and to promote it he chose the sports car from Maranello.

Anastasiia Rosnina, a fashion designer who fled from Kiev last March, at the beginning of the bombings, works alongside the Swiss entrepreneur. The alcoholic drink is distilled between Switzerland and Germany and through the hashtag #drinkforpeace invites you to buy by boycotting Russian products. Beyond the choice of using a hard alcohol to raise funds, the initiative moves from the solidarity intention of collecting all the profits and donating them for the reconstruction of Ukraine. All bottles purchased until 2026 will therefore have a solidarity nature. So to better launch this new product and the project that accompanies it, the creators of the brand decided to dress a Ferrari 812 Superfast with the Ukrainian livery and make it appear on the streets of Zurich.

A singular choice but one that will certainly push many onlookers to stop and look at the car, perhaps delving into what lies behind the choice of replacing the iconic red with yellow and blue. In any case, those who will be driving the Ferrari 812 Superfast can have fun: the supercar of the Cavallino is in fact powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 800 hp at 8500 rpm and a specific power of 123 hp / l, values ​​never achieved in the past by front engines on production cars and which enhance the feeling of extreme sportiness especially at high revs, exclusive to the V12 Ferrari. 80% of the maximum torque of 718 Nm at 7000 rpm is already available at 3500 rpm. The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h is consumed in 2.9 seconds while the top speed is over 340 km / h.