Mexico elected its first female president in June. This is no small feat; it is historic. Claudia Sheinbaum, a leftist woman, has won the presidential seat as the most voted candidate in history. She broke with centuries of male dominance in Mexican politics. And this is progress. But, as they say in the neighborhood: let’s get down to business. How much does this mean for women’s rights?

Claudia Sheinbaum is a scientist of Jewish origin who entered politics at a very young age. As head of government of Mexico City, Sheinbaum has stood out in several aspects. For example, by promoting policies to protect women, she promoted gender parity in the Government and launched support programs for women in vulnerable situations, access to abortion and advances for the LGTBIQ+ community. All of that sounds cool, but she has also had her setbacks.

The feminist protests in Mexico City have been a hot topic. Sheinbaum, instead of supporting them 100%, opted for repression. The demonstrations were repressed with excessive use of force. Sheinbaum has also been criticized for her closeness to trans-hating feminists. Sheinbaum has a “pull” vibe, but also, if there are three people at a table, two are trans-hating and the third a head of state who does not take a position, then there are three trans-hating people and one of them has enormous political power. This is dangerous, because it makes the rest feel legitimized.

Sheinbaum supports militarization as a security strategy. It has been proven that having the military on the streets can lead to human rights violations and crises of violence. Having the military in public security tasks has caused the human rights and peacebuilding crisis that Mexico is experiencing. The Armed Forces are prepared for war, not for civil tasks. The armies are an opaque organization without oversight mechanisms that guarantee their actions in accordance with human rights. Can a militaristic one really mean progress for women’s rights?

All of this means that having a woman in power does not guarantee significant changes if structural inequalities are not addressed. Claudia Korol, a popular educator and Argentine feminist, has said it clearly: the political representation of women does not guarantee the transformation of their living conditions. We must fight against capitalism, patriarchy and colonialism to achieve real changes.

Verónica Gago criticizes the idea that women’s political representation is enough. She says that the politics of representation must be part of a broader feminist project that challenges the economic and social structures that perpetuate oppression. Without an intersectional and social justice approach, the presence of women in power can only be an empty symbol.

Ochy Curiel, an Afro-Dominican feminist, also weighs in. She says that women’s political representation should not be seen as an end in itself. We must fight for social and racial justice. Without an intersectional approach, the presence of women in power can replicate the same hierarchies of oppression that they claim to combat. In other words, women can also oppress, for example, when they become commanders of the armed wing of the State.

The phrase “who sweeps the glass from the broken glass ceilings?” is a powerful metaphor in feminism. Breaking the glass ceiling means reaching positions of power, but the splinters fall on other women, those still below. Sheinbaum broke that ceiling, but the repercussions of her actions are felt by other women. Who is in charge of sweeping those glass panes? Trans women who have been and will be violated by trans-hating feminists who are part of the close circles of collaborators, but also women who will eventually be affected as direct or indirect victims of militarization, of drug policy based on the persecution of the lowest links of multi-crime organizations and the failed public security policy contrary to the construction of peace. Do the master’s tools destroy the master’s house? Lorde asked. The answer is no. And do not be misunderstood, I do not consider traditional politics to be a tool of the master. But anti-trans rights feminism and militarization are indeed tools of the master.

It is said that Sheinbaum is a model of representation, that now thousands of girls will know that they can be presidents. This is a fallacy. Not all girls will see Sheinbaum and think that they can be presidents too. Class and race differences are important. Gender unites us, but class and race differences separate us. The most privileged girls will have more chances, while those from the lower class will continue to see those dreams as something far away, and many will be affected by the political decisions made by women in public office. Because not all women want or need the same thing; authoritarianism also has a woman’s face.

Sheinbaum’s victory is a victory for gender equality, or from the perspective of hegemonic white feminism, which considers patriarchy as the only system of oppression and sex/gender as the most determining factor in women’s lives. But having the first Mexican president in history does not necessarily promote the emancipation of all women. Because there is no patriarchy as a single system of oppression: there are multiple systems of oppression that interact with each other. There is no point in overthrowing machismo if classism, colonialism, transphobia and racism are still standing. There is no point in having a female president if others will have to sweep up the broken glass.

Sorority, that political pact for women to advance together, can put racist, fascist and anti-rights women in positions of power. It is said and nothing happens. Claudia Sheinbaum, with her militarization stance and her closeness to trans-hate feminists, can be an example of this. Sorority should not be a blank check. We must question and demand.

Despite everything, having a left-wing president is better than a right-wing one. As they say in Brazil, our dreams don’t fit in the ballot box, but our nightmares do. Sheinbaum represents progress in gender equality, but she also reminds us that having a woman in power is no guarantee of justice for all women.

Latin American feminist authors agree that women’s political representation is not enough. They criticize the idea that the presence of women in power automatically guarantees a change in material conditions or in the distribution of power. We need a feminism that not only celebrates individual success, but also addresses the power structures that perpetuate inequality. True feminist liberation requires a radical transformation of power structures. The presence of women in positions of power should not be seen as an end in itself, but as part of a broader struggle for social and economic justice. Sheinbaum may be a symbol of progress, but she is also a reminder that the fight for gender equality is complex and multifaceted.