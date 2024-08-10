“César Aira is a writer who submerges his work in sophisticated literary thought and in a hyper-awareness of his linguistic, rhetorical and ideological material,” writes Domingo Ródenas de Moya in his review of In Thought, the latest book by the Argentine writer. A novel set in the beautiful enchanted castle of childhood memories and which appears to be an autofictional story, but which is sabotaged from the first line: it does not arise from the memory of the seven-year-old boy who lived at the El Pensamiento railway station in La Pampa, near Pringles, but from sudden and scattered images that have ended up coming together in the author’s memory.

Much more connected to the creator’s real life is the second installment of the autobiography of the Frenchman Julien Blanc, Smart guy, pack your stuff. Life, nothing more… (II), the brutal memoirs of the writer, who died in 1951 before being recognized as a great author. Also highlighted this week Chelsea girls, the interesting story of culture underground of the United States in the second half of the 20th century, compiled by Eileen Myles; After Claude, by Iris Owen, a novel with a protagonist who goes against the grain, Harriet, racist, alcoholic, liar and manipulator, one of those people who have a devastating intelligence to judge others, but are incapable of judging themselves; or The ivy is already burninga diversion by Gonzalo Hidalgo Bayal.

Other books reviewed by experts Babelia They are the Poetic anthology of Pedro Casaldáliga, the bishop of liberation who wrote as a revolutionary poet; Manifesto for a radical democracyby Jordi Sevilla; and Key Moments of Parliament Throughout History, volume coordinated by Alfonso Cuenca Miranda, published by the Congress and which constitutes an alternative account of the Western world.

Finally, it is worth highlighting this week’s article written by Fernando Navarro, in which he analyses several essays that address the greatness of a cinematographic genre, the western, which reveals the American mentality.

