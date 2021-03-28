A woman was murdered on Holbox Island, Quintana Roo, Mexico. His body was located between Punta Ciricote and Punta Coco. RS

A 29-year-old woman was murdered on Saturday night on the touristy Holbox Island, in the northern part of Quintana Roo, in what is considered one of the first femicides in the recent history of the island. The young woman, identified as Karla ‘M’, was the mother of a child and drove one of the characteristic golf carts that function as a taxi on the island. The bruised body appeared near the shore with clear signs of violence a few meters from where his taxi was almost submerged, in the Punta Ciricote area.

Karla’s relatives began looking for her when she did not return from work yesterday, until they found her remains at one end between Ciricote and Punta Coco. She was only wearing a blouse and her pants and shoes were missing. Local witnesses described the killing as “extremely violent.” Hours later, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter the arrest of ‘Roger C’ as a “probable participant”. According to the authorities, “the aggression” originated from a “personal problem between the accused and the victim,” according to the first investigations. Several local media reported, citing witnesses, that sharps were used in his murder and that Karla appeared with her hands tied and her breasts amputated.

The brutality of the femicide has shocked the island’s population, which does not reach 1,200 people according to official figures from 2005, but which multiplied the population by five in the pre-pandemic season. The testimonies collected in some publications in Quintana Roo reflect an increase in violence with a special incidence among women and young people.

On social networks, unconfirmed versions indicate that Karla’s murder is not an isolated event and that it is the third case of violence against women on the island in the last three months. According to some neighbors, weeks ago a mother and daughter also disappeared in the Cabo Catoche area, without news of their whereabouts or the authority having offered any information so far. According to the National Secretariat of Public Security, up to February two femicides have been recorded in Quintana Roo and another six murders against women have been classified as “homicides”.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country